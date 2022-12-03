Not Available

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Submarine Entertainment

Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.

Cast

The Notorious B.I.G.Self (archive footage)
Sean CombsSelf - aka Puff Daddy
Faith EvansSelf - Christopher's Wife
Damion ButlerSelf - Childhood Friend (as D. Roc)
Voletta WallaceSelf - Christopher's Mother
Lil' CeaseSelf - Childhood Friend (as James Lloyd)

