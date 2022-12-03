Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.
|The Notorious B.I.G.
|Self (archive footage)
|Sean Combs
|Self - aka Puff Daddy
|Faith Evans
|Self - Christopher's Wife
|Damion Butler
|Self - Childhood Friend (as D. Roc)
|Voletta Wallace
|Self - Christopher's Mother
|Lil' Cease
|Self - Childhood Friend (as James Lloyd)
