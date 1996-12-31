Bikini Summer III: South Beach Heat

1996

Jamie is a makeup artist for a local bikini contest on the beautiful South Beach of Miami. Her life appears to be falling apart when her boyfriend leaves her in a jealous rage. Her wild and gorgeous friends, Dev and Bink, convince her to be a contestant in the contest while her ex-boyfriend's bumbling private detective hilariously tries to track her. In a transformation of innocence to high-profile model, Jamie heats up Miami at South Beach.