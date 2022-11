Not Available

Famed jazz pianist Bill Evans performs live in this concert, which originally aired on Italian television. Recorded toward the end of his career, this performance showcases Evans masterfully playing tracks such as "My Man's Gone Now," "Bill's Hit Tune," "Sugar Plum," "Laurie" and "The Two Lonely People." Evans's inventive style has had a significant influence on such piano greats as Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Keith Jarrett and many more.