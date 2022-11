Not Available

"Lady Day," the first lady of jazz, gets the royal treatment on what would have been the singing legend's 90th birthday. Highlights on this jam-packed (and jammin') video include three songs ("My Man," "Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone" and "Billie's Blues") from the 1956 TV show "Stars of Jazz." Other gems include Holiday's appearance in a 1935 Duke Ellington short subject, rare audio tracks and even a radio interview with Mike Wallace.