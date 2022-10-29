Billionaire's Paradise: Inside Necker Island

Not Available

A look at one of the most exclusive holiday destinations in the world - Necker Island. This reveals how the rich holiday, and what it's like for the staff who serve them. For the first time viewers are given an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at one of the most exclusive holiday destinations in the world - Necker Island. This film is an intimate portrait of how the rich, powerful and famous holiday, and what it's like for the staff who serve them. It's an upstairs-downstairs world where nearly 100 staff cater to just 30 guests - where some have over a staggering £40,000 a night to experience the perfect island paradise. And while Necker is home to Sir Richard Branson and his family, it is also a serious commercial venture. Meeting the needs of these VIPs are the staff of British, European and local islanders. It may seem that they've landed the dream job working in paradise, however the realities of living in the middle of the Caribbean Sea bring a whole host of major challenges.