Billy Blanks, 7-time World Martial Arts Champion and creator of the Platinum Award-winning Original TaeBo Video Library, delivers more of his amazing energy in this incredible new series of specially targeted TaeBo workouts. TaeBo Focus on Abs & Glutes is a rockin’ 30 minute blast of pure Billy Blanks energy, spirit and power that will help you tone your abs and buns while burning fat and building strength in these two important muscle groups.