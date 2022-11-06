Billy Connolly: World Tour of Scotland

Not Available

'Billy Connolly's World Tour of Scotland' chronicles Billy's 40 date concert tour and is a personal celebration of Scotland, seen through the eyes of the country's foremost comedian. Billy's odyssey takes in Scotland in all it's diversity: the urban hustle and bustle of major cities such as Glasgow and Edinburgh, the windswept beaches of secluded islands, the tranquil charms of lowland villages, and the dramatic beauty of the highlands. Join Billy as he travels the length and breadth of his native country, re-visiting old haunts and discovering new ones. On stage Billy covers a range of topics including sex, religion and knitting. Combining personal revelations with original concert footage, 'Billy Connolly's World Tour of Scotland' is a fast-moving and entertaining exploration of Billy's homeland.