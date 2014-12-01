2014

Bing Crosby Rediscovered

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 1st, 2014

Studio

Not Available

Bing Crosby was, without a doubt, the most popular and influential multi-media star of the first half of the twentieth century, pulling audiences in with his intimate, laid-back voice and innate charm. Narrated by Stanley Tucci and directed by Robert Trachtenberg, this film explores the life and legend of this iconic performer, revealing a personality far more complex than the image the public had only thought they'd known.

Cast

Bing CrosbyHimself
Tony BennettHimself
Mary CrosbyHerself
Rosemary ClooneyHerself
Fred AstaireHimself
Pearl BaileyHerself

View Full Cast >

Images