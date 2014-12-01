Bing Crosby Rediscovered

Bing Crosby was, without a doubt, the most popular and influential multi-media star of the first half of the twentieth century, pulling audiences in with his intimate, laid-back voice and innate charm. Narrated by Stanley Tucci and directed by Robert Trachtenberg, this film explores the life and legend of this iconic performer, revealing a personality far more complex than the image the public had only thought they'd known.
|Bing Crosby
|Himself
|Tony Bennett
|Himself
|Mary Crosby
|Herself
|Rosemary Clooney
|Herself
|Fred Astaire
|Himself
|Pearl Bailey
|Herself
