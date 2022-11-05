Bingo! The Documentary

Not Available

Poker may be hipper and the lottery may be more popular, but bingo is still one of the world's favorite games of chance, and filmmaker John Jeffcoat takes a look at the game and the people who play it in this documentary. Bingo! examines the way the game is played all over the world, from low-rent games run by and for convicted felons and recovering addicts to upscale European Bingo halls and a bingo-themed cruise to the Caribbean. Along the way, the movie also introduces viewers to the folks who play the game and lets them explain how they got hooked on the thrill of connecting a row for a prize. Bingo! won the Judges Award at the Northwest Film and Video Festival.