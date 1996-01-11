1996

Bio-Dome

  • Comedy

January 11th, 1996

Weasel Productions

Bud and Doyle are two losers who are doing nothing with their lives. Both of their girlfriends are actively involved in saving the environment, but the two friends couldn't care less about saving the Earth. One day, when a group of scientists begin a mission to live inside a "Bio-Dome" for a year without outside contact, Bud and Doyle mistakenly become part of the project themselves.

Stephen BaldwinDoyle Johnson
Joey Lauren AdamsMonique (as Joey Adams)
Teresa HillJen
William AthertonDr. Noah Faulkner
Kevin WestT.C. Romulus
Denise DowseOlivia Biggs

