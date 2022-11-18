Biography - Satan: Prince of Darkness

Not Available

Satan, Lucifer, Beelzebub, the Devil...known by many names, he was the once-favorite angel who fell from grace. Cast out from Heaven, he became mankind's tormentor, vowing to destroy the creation of his former master. From the Biblical tale of his fall to the incredible stories of those who believe they have crossed his path, join BIOGRAPHY® for a chilling journey through the long and legendary history of Satan. Scholars, historical experts, and theologians examine classic paintings, academic texts, and modern movies for an unprecedented look at the many ways Satan has been portrayed throughout the centuries. The bonus documentary Hell: The Devil's Domain completes this sinister portrait, peering into the darkest depths of the devil's fiery realm. SATAN: PRINCE OF DARKNESS paints the ultimate portrait of the face of evil, and reveals how over millennia the Devil has come to personify mankind's greatest fears.