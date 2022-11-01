Bird of Paradise

1951

Andre Laurence accompanies his college roommate, Tenga, back to Tenga's Polynesian island home. There, Andre, assumes the native life and, after many trials with the native customs and their suspicions, marries his friend's sister, Kalua. Their marriage is barren of children. A final blow to Andre comes with the eruption of a volcano and island's holy man, The Kahuna, decides that the volcano can only be appeased with the sacrifice of Tenga.