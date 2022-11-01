1951

Bird of Paradise

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 1951

Studio

20th Century Fox

Andre Laurence accompanies his college roommate, Tenga, back to Tenga's Polynesian island home. There, Andre, assumes the native life and, after many trials with the native customs and their suspicions, marries his friend's sister, Kalua. Their marriage is barren of children. A final blow to Andre comes with the eruption of a volcano and island's holy man, The Kahuna, decides that the volcano can only be appeased with the sacrifice of Tenga.

Cast

Louis JourdanAndre Laurence
Jeff ChandlerTenga
Everett SloaneThe Akua
Maurice SchwartzThe Kahuna
Jack ElamThe Trader
Prince LeilaniChief (as Prince Lei Lani)

