Bireli Lagrene & Friends Live Jazz A Vienne

The entire concert of Biréli Lagrène given at the Festival of Vienna 2002. On July 9, 2002, the Jazz Festival in Vienna was a great night of gypsy jazz. It was a sold-out show, with eight thousand people packed on the stone steps of the sumptuous Theater Antique. They came to admire the greatest prodigies of this music, since the passing of the master, Django. Surrounded by his good friends - bassist Diego Imbert, rhythm guitarists Hono Winterstein and Thomas Dutronc, and violinist Florin Niculescu - Biréli Lagrène plays with stellar musical technique, virtuosity, speed, and great emotion.