On his 12TH birthday, the perpetually bewildered Oscar Pitt imagines Mother's homemade pinata is her Evil Twin which is alive and taunting him. But Evil Pinata Twin crosses the line when it ridicules Oscar's flatulent Father and it's now up to Oscar to defend the family honor, if not the family jewels. Oscar's at bat and his courage is put to the test as he finally faces his fears!