Births Marriages and Deaths

"All dressed up in dark suits and shades, looking remarkably like the characters in Tarantino's 'Reservoir Dogs', Alan, Graham and Terry set out on a marathon stag day. Friends since primary school, the trio are celebrating the impending marriage of Terry to his pregnant girlfriend Pat.All is going well, with a stretch limo at their disposal, copious amounts of champagne and old times lovingly mulled over. But, as the night progresses, the three friends make a decision that is to rebound across the rest of their lives. Stylishly shot and distinctly strange in tone, this serial, written by Tony 'Our Boy' Grounds, showcases the considerable talents of Ray Winstone and Mark Strong. Grounds is billing it as a 'serious comedy'. Viewers who are tired of formulaic drama should welcome the challenge that this presents.