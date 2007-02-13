A distraught plastic surgeon (Christopher Page) who blames himself for an automobile accident that severely disfigured his daughter (Michelle Angel) combs the streets of Los Angeles looking for the perfect features to rebuild her face. But there's a catch: He's taking noses, ears and breasts from women without their consent. Meanwhile, a beautiful girl (Molly Fix) has turned up missing, and her family is increasingly concerned
|Michelle Angel
|Maggie Cranston
|Molly Fix
|Melissa Martin
|Elizabeth Kirven
|Alice
|Christopher Page
|Doctor Cranston
