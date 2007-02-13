2007

Bit Parts

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 13th, 2007

Studio

Not Available

A distraught plastic surgeon (Christopher Page) who blames himself for an automobile accident that severely disfigured his daughter (Michelle Angel) combs the streets of Los Angeles looking for the perfect features to rebuild her face. But there's a catch: He's taking noses, ears and breasts from women without their consent. Meanwhile, a beautiful girl (Molly Fix) has turned up missing, and her family is increasingly concerned

Cast

Michelle AngelMaggie Cranston
Molly FixMelissa Martin
Elizabeth KirvenAlice
Christopher PageDoctor Cranston

