1975

Bite the Bullet

  • Action
  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 25th, 1975

Studio

Persky-Bright Productions

At the beginning of the 20th century, a newspaper organizes an endurance horse race : 700 miles to run in a few days. 9 adventurers are competing, among them a woman, Miss Jones, a Mexican, an Englishman, a young cow-boy, an old one and two friends, Sam Clayton and Luke Matthews. All those individualists will learn to respect each other.

Cast

Candice BergenMiss Jones
James CoburnLuke Matthews
Ben JohnsonMister
Ian BannenSir Harry Norfolk
Jan-Michael VincentCarbo
Dabney ColemanJack Parker

