Bite the Bullet

At the beginning of the 20th century, a newspaper organizes an endurance horse race : 700 miles to run in a few days. 9 adventurers are competing, among them a woman, Miss Jones, a Mexican, an Englishman, a young cow-boy, an old one and two friends, Sam Clayton and Luke Matthews. All those individualists will learn to respect each other.
|Candice Bergen
|Miss Jones
|James Coburn
|Luke Matthews
|Ben Johnson
|Mister
|Ian Bannen
|Sir Harry Norfolk
|Jan-Michael Vincent
|Carbo
|Dabney Coleman
|Jack Parker
