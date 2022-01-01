Bitter Moon

An embittered husband, paralyzed and in a wheelchair, buttonholes a complete stranger and begins to tell him the story of his marriage. The stranger would like to escape, but cannot. For one thing he grows fascinated by the story. For another he is mesmerized by the man's wife, who has perfected that trick of looking a man boldly in the eye until, by looking away, he concedes sexual supremacy.
|Hugh Grant
|Nigel
|Kristin Scott Thomas
|Fiona
|Emmanuelle Seigner
|Mimi
|Peter Coyote
|Oscar
|Victor Banerjee
|Mr. Singh
|Patrick Albenque
|Steward
