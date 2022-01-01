1994

Bitter Moon

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 1994

Studio

Fine Line Features

An embittered husband, paralyzed and in a wheelchair, buttonholes a complete stranger and begins to tell him the story of his marriage. The stranger would like to escape, but cannot. For one thing he grows fascinated by the story. For another he is mesmerized by the man's wife, who has perfected that trick of looking a man boldly in the eye until, by looking away, he concedes sexual supremacy.

Cast

Hugh GrantNigel
Kristin Scott ThomasFiona
Emmanuelle SeignerMimi
Peter CoyoteOscar
Victor BanerjeeMr. Singh
Patrick AlbenqueSteward

