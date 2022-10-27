Bitter Rice

Francesca and Walter are two-bit criminals in Northern Italy, and, in an effort to avoid the police, Francesca joins a group of women rice workers. She meets the voluptuous peasant rice worker, Silvana, and the soon-to-be-discharged soldier, Marco. Walter follows her to the rice fields, and the four characters become involved in a complex plot involving robbery, love, and murder.
|Doris Dowling
|Francesca
|Silvana Mangano
|Silvana
|Raf Vallone
|Marco
|Checco Rissone
|Aristide
|Nico Pepe
|Beppe
|Adriana Sivieri
|Celeste
