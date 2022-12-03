Björk: MTV Unplugged 1994

Not Available

Björk: Unplugged - Live 'n' Loud consists of two concert performances produced by MTV Europe, for a total of 15 tracks in all. For MTV Unplugged, she performs nine songs on a small candlelit stage. Recorded in 1994 during the promotion of her album Post, it features "Human Behaviour," "Big Time Sensuality," and "Violently Happy." For MTV Live, she performs six songs with a much larger stage and a full band. Recorded in 1998, this set contains "Isobel," "Bachelorette," and another version of "Human Behaviour."