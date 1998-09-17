1998

Black Cat Run

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 17th, 1998

Studio

Edge City LLC

A girl is in love with a gas station attendant and sees him against her father's wishes. The father is the sheriff and shortly after a confrontation with the boy friend, he is killed by escaped convicts and the daughter is kidnapped. Everyone, including the deputy, is convinced that the boy friend committed the murder and ran away with the girl. This sets up a chase of the convicts by the boy friend and of the boy friend by the police.

Cast

Peter GreeneD.J. Wheeler
Amelia HeinleSara Jane Bronnel
Russell MeansTen Reed
Kevin J. O'ConnorHobbs
Michael RalphLusher
Rex LinnSheriff Ben Bronte

View Full Cast >

Images