Black Cat Run

A girl is in love with a gas station attendant and sees him against her father's wishes. The father is the sheriff and shortly after a confrontation with the boy friend, he is killed by escaped convicts and the daughter is kidnapped. Everyone, including the deputy, is convinced that the boy friend committed the murder and ran away with the girl. This sets up a chase of the convicts by the boy friend and of the boy friend by the police.
|Peter Greene
|D.J. Wheeler
|Amelia Heinle
|Sara Jane Bronnel
|Russell Means
|Ten Reed
|Kevin J. O'Connor
|Hobbs
|Michael Ralph
|Lusher
|Rex Linn
|Sheriff Ben Bronte
View Full Cast >