1988

Black Eagle

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1988

Studio

Magus Productions

One of the US Air Force's most modern tactical aircrafts, a F-100 with a new laser guidance system, crashes into the sea near Malta - a region where the Soviet forces are highly present, too. The CIA immediately sends out their best secret agent, Ken Tami, to salvage the system before it falls into enemy hands. To ensure his loyalty, they bring his two young sons to a nearby hotel on the island.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeAndrei
Doran ClarkPatricia Parker
Bruce FrenchFather Joseph Bedelia
Vladimir SkomarovskyCol. Vladimir Klimenko
William BassettDean Rickert
Kane KosugiBrian Tani

Images