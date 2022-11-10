Black Eagle

One of the US Air Force's most modern tactical aircrafts, a F-100 with a new laser guidance system, crashes into the sea near Malta - a region where the Soviet forces are highly present, too. The CIA immediately sends out their best secret agent, Ken Tami, to salvage the system before it falls into enemy hands. To ensure his loyalty, they bring his two young sons to a nearby hotel on the island.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Andrei
|Doran Clark
|Patricia Parker
|Bruce French
|Father Joseph Bedelia
|Vladimir Skomarovsky
|Col. Vladimir Klimenko
|William Bassett
|Dean Rickert
|Kane Kosugi
|Brian Tani
