Black Emmanuelle 2

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

San Nicola Produzione Cinematografica

Emanuelle is now confined to a Manhattan psychiatric clinic with an acute case of extreme amnesia and depraved fantasies. Can her doctor unravel a Freudian nightmare of incestuous hungers, lesbian longings, rampant nymphomania, and inexplicable body painting to solve the shocking mystery of her bizarre sexual trauma?

Cast

Angelo InfantiDr. Paul Gardner
Don PowellEmanuelle's Father
Percy HoganFred Morgan
Dagmar LassanderSusan Gardner
Pietro TorrisiSimon
Attilio DottesioThe General

