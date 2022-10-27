Black Emmanuelle 2

Emanuelle is now confined to a Manhattan psychiatric clinic with an acute case of extreme amnesia and depraved fantasies. Can her doctor unravel a Freudian nightmare of incestuous hungers, lesbian longings, rampant nymphomania, and inexplicable body painting to solve the shocking mystery of her bizarre sexual trauma?
|Angelo Infanti
|Dr. Paul Gardner
|Don Powell
|Emanuelle's Father
|Percy Hogan
|Fred Morgan
|Dagmar Lassander
|Susan Gardner
|Pietro Torrisi
|Simon
|Attilio Dottesio
|The General
