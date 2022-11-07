Black Ghost

Not Available

Hye-Suk takes care of Si-Mok's family. She is jealous of the warm-hearted relation between Si-Mok and his wife, Ae-Ja and kills her and takes her happiness and wealth using Si-Mok's mother, Mrs. Heo, and Chun-Cheol. Ten years later, Ae-Ja enters Si-Mo's house being a master of her portrait Chun-Cheol draws. Her ghost kills Hye-Suk and Mr.s Heo but can't kill her children because of a Bodhi-sattva. As Si-Mok begs her pardon, realizing that this unhappiness is due to the lack of his recognition, Ae-Ja's ghost goes up to the sky.