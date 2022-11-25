Not Available

Black Hearted Killer

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After the tragic death of their daughter, Julie and Dennis decide to donate her organs. They opt out of initiating any contact with the recipients but remain open to meeting if someone reaches out–and someone does. Vera contacts Julie and Dennis to tell them how grateful she is to have their daughter’s heart. But the more time Julie and Dennis spend with Vera, the more she begins to cross boundaries and wreak havoc on their lives

Cast

Julie McNivenJuley
Jon AbrahamsDennis
Kelley JakleVera
Clark FreemanDetective Quinn
Brock KellyGary
Lynn ChenBethany

View Full Cast >

Images