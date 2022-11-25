Black Hearted Killer

After the tragic death of their daughter, Julie and Dennis decide to donate her organs. They opt out of initiating any contact with the recipients but remain open to meeting if someone reaches out–and someone does. Vera contacts Julie and Dennis to tell them how grateful she is to have their daughter’s heart. But the more time Julie and Dennis spend with Vera, the more she begins to cross boundaries and wreak havoc on their lives
|Julie McNiven
|Juley
|Jon Abrahams
|Dennis
|Kelley Jakle
|Vera
|Clark Freeman
|Detective Quinn
|Brock Kelly
|Gary
|Lynn Chen
|Bethany
