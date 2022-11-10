Not Available

Black History: A Retrospective

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

This comprehensive DVD compilation features an in-depth collection of documentaries and programs chronicling the contributions and accomplishments of the most prominent and influential African-Americans throughout the history of the United States. From the oppression and hardship during the time of the Civil War to civil rights movements that paved the way to this country's first African-American president, this 39 program set is the definitive retrospective of Black History in America.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images