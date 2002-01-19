2002

Black Horizon

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 19th, 2002

Studio

Phoenician Entertainment

The Russian space station Avma is disintegrating, and an international team of scientists is sent to the dying station to salvage valuable technology left on board. But fate has other plans, and when a rogue meteor collides with the station, leaving them with all communications lost, and life-giving oxygen bleeding into space, one man has only hours to save all the lives on board.

Cast

Hannes JaenickeJack McKendrick
Michael DudikoffEd Carpenter
Yvette NiparSusan Miller
Chick VenneraVladi
WCScott Richmond
Larry PoindexterNick

