A volatile, oil-rich Nigerian community wages war against their corrupt government and a multi-national oil corporation to protect their land from being destroyed by excessive drilling and spills. To seek justice, a rebel organization kidnaps an American oil executive and demands that his corporation end the destruction and pollution. Inspired by true events, Black November is the gripping story of how a community rises up and takes drastic measures to make sure their voices are heard.
|Sarah Wayne Callies
|Kate Summers
|Mickey Rourke
|Tom Hudson
|Kim Basinger
|Kristy
|Anne Heche
|Barbara
|Wyclef Jean
|Timi Gabriel
|Vivica A. Fox
|Angela
View Full Cast >