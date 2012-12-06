2012

Black November

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 6th, 2012

Studio

A volatile, oil-rich Nigerian community wages war against their corrupt government and a multi-national oil corporation to protect their land from being destroyed by excessive drilling and spills. To seek justice, a rebel organization kidnaps an American oil executive and demands that his corporation end the destruction and pollution. Inspired by true events, Black November is the gripping story of how a community rises up and takes drastic measures to make sure their voices are heard.

Cast

Sarah Wayne CalliesKate Summers
Mickey RourkeTom Hudson
Kim BasingerKristy
Anne HecheBarbara
Wyclef JeanTimi Gabriel
Vivica A. FoxAngela

