Not Available

Into the Void, Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes, Snowblind, War Pigs, Wheels of Confusion/The Straightener, Electric Funeral, Black Sabbath, The Wizard, Behind the Wall of Sleep, N.I.B., Fairies Wear Boots, Tomorrow's Dream, Sweet Leaf, Symptom of the Universe (instrumental), Drum Solo, Iron Man, Dirty Women, Children of the Grave, Paranoid (Sabbath Bloody Sabbath intro)