1995

Black Scorpion

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 1995

Studio

Concorde-New Horizons

Darcy is a cop who is also a supehero named Black Scorpion at night who kicks and beats evildoers to a pulp. She soon catches wind of an asthmatic mad scientist who plans on tainting the city's air supply with a toxin. Only Darcy in her superhero garb can stop him with the assistance of a petty thief named Argyle.

Cast

Joan SeveranceDarcy Walker / Black Scorpion
Bruce AbbottMichael Russo
Rick RossovichLt. Stan Walker
Stephen LeeCaptain Strickland
Garrett MorrisArgyle
Casey SiemaszkoDr. Goddard / The Breath Taker

