Darcy is a cop who is also a supehero named Black Scorpion at night who kicks and beats evildoers to a pulp. She soon catches wind of an asthmatic mad scientist who plans on tainting the city's air supply with a toxin. Only Darcy in her superhero garb can stop him with the assistance of a petty thief named Argyle.
|Joan Severance
|Darcy Walker / Black Scorpion
|Bruce Abbott
|Michael Russo
|Rick Rossovich
|Lt. Stan Walker
|Stephen Lee
|Captain Strickland
|Garrett Morris
|Argyle
|Casey Siemaszko
|Dr. Goddard / The Breath Taker
