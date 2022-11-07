Not Available

Black Shampoo

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

World Amusement Company

John Daniels stars as Jonathan Knight, the owner of "Mr. Jonathans", the most successful hair salon for women on the Sunset Strip. Everything is cool for Jonathan until he messes with the mob in an effort to protect his young, attractive receptionist from her former boss.

Cast

Tanya BoydBrenda St. John
Joseph CarloMr. Wilson
Anne GaybisMrs. Phillips
Heather LeighMrs. Simpson
Greydon ClarkWilson's Man on Phone (voice)
Michael Donovan O'DonnellChicken Chaser at Barbecue

View Full Cast >

Images