Black Shampoo

John Daniels stars as Jonathan Knight, the owner of "Mr. Jonathans", the most successful hair salon for women on the Sunset Strip. Everything is cool for Jonathan until he messes with the mob in an effort to protect his young, attractive receptionist from her former boss.
|Tanya Boyd
|Brenda St. John
|Joseph Carlo
|Mr. Wilson
|Anne Gaybis
|Mrs. Phillips
|Heather Leigh
|Mrs. Simpson
|Greydon Clark
|Wilson's Man on Phone (voice)
|Michael Donovan O'Donnell
|Chicken Chaser at Barbecue
