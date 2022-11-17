Not Available

Black Site

  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

80's inspired John Carpenteresque Action. A young woman is forced to push past her worst fears and battle to deport an ancient entity back to where it came from. Set inside an underground military base known as The Artemis Black Site, the movie mixes an Escape From New York style survival story with Lovecraftian elements and large scale mythology building.

Cast

Jessica-Jane ClementAgent Ackerman
Mike BeckinghamSam
Lauren Ashley CarterAgent Leonhart
Sophia Del PizzoDanforth
Luke D'SilvaCult of Erebus
Bentley KaluJay Austin

View Full Cast >

Images