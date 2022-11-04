Black Tuesday

Vicious gangster Vincent Canelli pulls off a daring prison escape just moments before going to the electric chair, taking with him Peter Manning – a bank robber and cop killer who was to die right after him. Taking several hostages along, they try to get their hands on the loot from Manning’s robbery to finance their escape from the country.
|Edward G. Robinson
|Vincent Canelli
|Peter Graves
|Peter Manning
|Jean Parker
|Hatti Combest
|Milburn Stone
|Father Slocum
|Warren Stevens
|Joey Stewart
|Jack Kelly
|Frank Carson
