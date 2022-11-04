Not Available

Black Tuesday

  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vicious gangster Vincent Canelli pulls off a daring prison escape just moments before going to the electric chair, taking with him Peter Manning – a bank robber and cop killer who was to die right after him. Taking several hostages along, they try to get their hands on the loot from Manning’s robbery to finance their escape from the country.

Cast

Edward G. RobinsonVincent Canelli
Peter GravesPeter Manning
Jean ParkerHatti Combest
Milburn StoneFather Slocum
Warren StevensJoey Stewart
Jack KellyFrank Carson

