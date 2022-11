Not Available

Filmed at The Wiltern, Los Angeles. November 1, 2014 Set includes many hits, and 3 songs off of Black Veil Bride's newest self-titled album. Featuring Andy Biersack (vocals) Ashley Purdy (bass) Christian (CC) Coma (drums) Jake Pitts (Lead guitar) Jeremy (Jinxx) Ferguson