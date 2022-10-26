Not Available

Black & White: The Dawn of Assault

  • Comedy
  • Action

A policeman, who is fearless to death, can do anything for just one truth, while a gangster, who fears death the most, has drew life threats from his risky action all for love. One policeman and one gangster can be great partners that you have never imagined. Somehow, rescue of the world now is entirely relying on the partners. Within 36 hours, they must resolve the crisis that could destroy the Harbor City...

Cast

Mark ChaoHero Wu
AngelaBabyXu Dafu
Huang BoXu Dafu
Ivy ChenChen Lin
Terri KwanDu Xiaoqing
Leon DaiJabbar

