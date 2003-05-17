Blackball follows the fortunes of Cliff Starkey, a working-class fine of lawn bowls with an exceptional talent. Wanting to take on the Aussies he manages to become regional champion, only to get banned. Sports agent Rich Schwartz picks him up and makes him so popular the Bowls Committee deem to lift the ban. Now the question is whether he can regain his form and his friends to beat the Aussies.
|Johnny Vegas
|Trevor
|James Cromwell
|Ray Speight
|Bernard Cribbins
|Mutley
|Alice Evans
|Kerry
|Meredith MacNeill
|Suzi
|Imelda Staunton
|Bridget
