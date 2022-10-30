Not Available

Blackberry Smoke; Live at the Georgia Theatre is the critically acclaimed southern rockers first ever live DVD. It was filmed during a concert in front of a sold out audience at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA. The DVD brings Blackberry Smoke's high-energy show to fan's living rooms with 11 songs and other thrilling features including performances with special guests Zac Brown, Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band, and Jimmy Hall of Wet Willie. The live event features some classics such as "Good One Coming On" and "Son Of The Bourbon" as well as new material from Blackberry Smoke's highly praised new album "The Whippoorwill."