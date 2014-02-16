Seventeen-year-old Randy tries very hard to be a good person. Since his father left, Randy takes care of his emotionally disturbed mother, and he's the kind of friend all of his classmates can depend on. As strong as he seems on the outside, Randy is hiding a secret inner struggle and denial of his true self. It's not until he opens himself up to love that he discovers that becoming a man means accepting who you really are.
|Mo'Nique
|Claire Rousseau
|Isaiah Washington
|Lance Rousseau
|Julian Walker
|Randy Rousseau
|Kevin Allesee
|Marshall MacNeil
|Terrell Tilford
|Pastor Crandall
|Wanita "D. Woods" Woodgette
|Leslie Crandall
