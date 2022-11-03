Blackfellas

Young Aboriginal Doug has done his time for petty theft, but quickly drifts back under the bad influence of ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd. Doug knows where he’s heading – he’s seen it all before, in the hard life of his father. Returning to his traditional country and the love of girlfriend Polly is the way out. But Floyd’s mateship is hard to shake.
|John Moore
|Doug Dooligan
|David Ngoombujarra
|'Pretty Boy' Floyd
|John Hargreaves
|Detective Maxwell
|Ernie Dingo
|Percy
|Jack Charles
|Carey
