Not Available

Blackfellas

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Young Aboriginal Doug has done his time for petty theft, but quickly drifts back under the bad influence of ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd. Doug knows where he’s heading – he’s seen it all before, in the hard life of his father. Returning to his traditional country and the love of girlfriend Polly is the way out. But Floyd’s mateship is hard to shake.

    Cast

    		John MooreDoug Dooligan
    		David Ngoombujarra'Pretty Boy' Floyd
    		John HargreavesDetective Maxwell
    		Ernie DingoPercy
    		Jack CharlesCarey

    View Full Cast >

    Images