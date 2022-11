Not Available

"Bläckfiskens bok" is made up of three short films ("Första resan", "Drömresan" and "Sista resan"). While making these movies, Nilsson tried to put himself in an artificial depression in order to see the world as an angry and sad man. "My mind functions like a spider's web: all the images, all the ideas, all the sentences, all the idiocies stick. Thus am I a prisoner."