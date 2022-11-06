Blackstreet's Hot Summer Jam

Not Available

American R&B vocal group, Blackstreet, was founded in 1994 by singer, producer, and new jack swing pioneer Teddy Riley after the break-up of the seminal trio, Guy. Blackstreet, having released two previous albums, finally reached the peak of their success with the break-through album, Another Level, which was released in 1996. Powered by the inescapable smash single No Diggity, Another Level was arguably the finest album created by Teddy Riley, the leader of Blackstreet. Another Level was said to be masterful with its plend of street-level rhythms with urban soul and pop crossover. No Diggity reigned for four weeks on top of the pop charts and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal by Duo or Group; it also pushed sales of Another Level past the four million mark. Blackstreet-Hot Summer Jam: Live In Concert sees Blackstreet perform a smooth 45-minute set of all their favorite songs from their massive album Another Level.