Blade

  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

When Blade's mother was bitten by a vampire during pregnancy, she did not know that she gave her son a special gift while dying: All the good vampire attributes in combination with the best human skills. Blade and his mentor Whistler battle an evil vampire rebel (Deacon Frost) who plans to take over the outdated vampire council, capture Blade and resurrect voracious blood god La Magra.

Cast

Wesley SnipesBlade
Stephen DorffDeacon Frost
Kris KristoffersonWhistler
N'Bushe WrightKaren
Donal LogueQuinn
Udo KierDragonetti

