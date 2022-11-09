Not Available

Blade II

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvel Enterprises

A rare mutation has occurred within the vampire community - The Reaper. A vampire so consumed with an insatiable bloodlust that they prey on vampires as well as humans, transforming victims who are unlucky enough to survive into Reapers themselves. Blade is asked by the Vampire Nation for his help in preventing a nightmare plague that would wipe out both humans and vampires.

Cast

Wesley SnipesBlade
Kris KristoffersonWhistler
Ron PerlmanReinhardt
Leonor VarelaNyssa
Norman ReedusScud
Thomas KretschmannDamaskinos

View Full Cast >

Images

8 More Images