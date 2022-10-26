Not Available

Blade of the Phantom Master

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Amidest a maelstrom of death, the ronin Mensu clashes with wasteland cannibal nomads from beneath the desert sands. Together with his Sando-a beautiful but deadly human weapon-Mensu saves thousands from the evil dictator that destroyed his master. In the end, he battles legions of the damned in a magical underworld unlike anything you’ve ever seen!

Cast

Keiji FujiwaraMunsu
Jun FukushimaJyun
Noriko HidakaOu
Daisuke KishioMonryo
Sanae KobayashiSando
Mitsuru MiyamotoYuite

