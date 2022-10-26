Blade of the Phantom Master

Amidest a maelstrom of death, the ronin Mensu clashes with wasteland cannibal nomads from beneath the desert sands. Together with his Sando-a beautiful but deadly human weapon-Mensu saves thousands from the evil dictator that destroyed his master. In the end, he battles legions of the damned in a magical underworld unlike anything you’ve ever seen!
|Keiji Fujiwara
|Munsu
|Jun Fukushima
|Jyun
|Noriko Hidaka
|Ou
|Daisuke Kishio
|Monryo
|Sanae Kobayashi
|Sando
|Mitsuru Miyamoto
|Yuite
