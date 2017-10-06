Blade Runner 2049

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.
|Ryan Gosling
|Officer K
|Robin Wright
|Lt. Joshi
|Harrison Ford
|Rick Deckard
|Dave Bautista
|Sapper Morton
|Ana de Armas
|Joi
|Sylvia Hoeks
|Luv
