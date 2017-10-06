2017

Blade Runner 2049

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 6th, 2017

Studio

Torridon Films

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Cast

Ryan GoslingOfficer K
Robin WrightLt. Joshi
Harrison FordRick Deckard
Dave BautistaSapper Morton
Ana de ArmasJoi
Sylvia HoeksLuv

Images

