HAPPY GILMORE meets MANIAC in this gore-filled swing at one of the most popular sports today, golf. A game of hooks slices...and slaughter!!! Meet Blades, the most terrifying character ever to tear up the screen...and Blades isn't even human. More evil than anything you can imagine, this monster lawn-mower is mauling more than the grass! The golfers on the fairway are all fair games as they try to make it to the 19th hole. BLADES, the teed off, wide radius, possessed power tool, in on a killing spree that will leave even duffers "handicapped"!