1985

Blastfighter

  Action
  Drama
  Crime

October 30th, 1985

Les Films Jacques Leitienne

Former cop Jake 'Tiger' Sharp returns to his old hometown after having been in prison for the murder of his wife's killer. Illegal hunting seems to be widespread and inbred rednecks control the city with an iron fist. Jake manages to make himself an enemy to hillbillies and he and his newly found daughter had to flee for their lives. Fortunately, Jake a GAT that can shoot grenades and rockets ...

Michael Sopkiw as Jake 'Tiger' Sharp
George Eastman as Tom
Ottaviano Dell'Acqua as Matt
Massimo Vanni as Dying Police Officer
Carlos Savage
Michele Soavi

