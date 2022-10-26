Blastfighter

Former cop Jake 'Tiger' Sharp returns to his old hometown after having been in prison for the murder of his wife's killer. Illegal hunting seems to be widespread and inbred rednecks control the city with an iron fist. Jake manages to make himself an enemy to hillbillies and he and his newly found daughter had to flee for their lives. Fortunately, Jake a GAT that can shoot grenades and rockets ...
|Michael Sopkiw
|Jake 'Tiger' Sharp
|George Eastman
|Tom
|Ottaviano Dell'Acqua
|Matt
|Massimo Vanni
|Dying Police Officer
|Carlos Savage
|Michele Soavi
View Full Cast >