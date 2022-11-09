1974

Blazing Saddles

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 1974

Studio

Crossbow Productions

The Ultimate Western Spoof. A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson is in the way of the railroad. In order to grab their land, Hedley Lemar, a politically connected nasty person, sends in his henchmen to make the town unlivable. After the sheriff is killed, the town demands a new sheriff from the Governor. Hedley convinces him to send the town the first Black sheriff in the west.

Cast

Cleavon LittleSheriff Bart
Gene WilderJim, aka "The Waco Kid"
Harvey KormanHedley Lamarr
Slim PickensTaggart
Madeline KahnLili Von Shtüpp, the Teutonic Titwillow
Mel BrooksGov. William J. Le Petomane / Indian Chief

View Full Cast >

Images