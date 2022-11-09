Blazing Saddles

The Ultimate Western Spoof. A town where everyone seems to be named Johnson is in the way of the railroad. In order to grab their land, Hedley Lemar, a politically connected nasty person, sends in his henchmen to make the town unlivable. After the sheriff is killed, the town demands a new sheriff from the Governor. Hedley convinces him to send the town the first Black sheriff in the west.
|Cleavon Little
|Sheriff Bart
|Gene Wilder
|Jim, aka "The Waco Kid"
|Harvey Korman
|Hedley Lamarr
|Slim Pickens
|Taggart
|Madeline Kahn
|Lili Von Shtüpp, the Teutonic Titwillow
|Mel Brooks
|Gov. William J. Le Petomane / Indian Chief
