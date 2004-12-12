2004

Blessed

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 12th, 2004

Studio

Andrew Stevens Entertainment

Heather Graham and James Purefoy play a couple who desperately want to have a baby. Unfortunately, she has been diagnosed as infertile, and the couple can't afford the medical treatments that might allow her to conceive. Good fortune appears to be smiling on the couple when they are given an opportunity to receive free treatments at a mysterious fertility clinic.

Cast

James PurefoyCraig Howard
Fionnula FlanaganJ. Lloyd Samuel
Alan McKennaDetective Connors
Michael J. ReynoldsDr. Lehman
Debora WestonDr. Leeds
Stella StevensBetty

View Full Cast >

Images