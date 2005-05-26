Blind Man's Bluff

Sergei and Simon have to deliver a suitcase full of heroin to Mikhalych or else they will be killed. There is one minor detail: the only problem-solving technique they are familiar with is a shot in the head. There are more than 20 Russian-movie stars in the film, but you will not be able to recognize them immediately since they are all in disguise.
|Aleksey Panin
|Сергей
|Nikita Mikhalkov
|Сергей Михайлович (Михалыч)
|Sergei Makovetsky
|Корон
|Grigorij Sijatvinda
|Баклажан, эфиоп, русский
|Viktor Sukhorukov
|Степан
|Anatoli Zhuravlyov
|Балу
View Full Cast >